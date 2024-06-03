Janata Courts to dispose of in districts itself cases pending in Supreme Court

Following a direction from the Supreme Court, District Courts will be holding special Janata Courts for six days to dispose of cases pending before the Supreme Court through mediation, Principal District and Sessions Judge K.G. Shanthi has said.

Addressing a press conference in Dharwad on Monday, Ms. Shanthi said that these cases will be heard via video conference for resolving them through mediation and arbitration.

She said that a special Janata Court to dispose of pending cases will be held in Dharwad district from July 29 to August 3. Petitioners who have approached the Supreme Court and whose cases are being heard there can attend the Janata Court in the district. They will be provided free legal aid, she said.

Ms. Shanthi appealed to petitioners from the district to make use of the opportunity and steps have been taken to ensure that pending cases are disposed of at the earliest and poor petitioners get quality justice on their doorsteps.

Lok Adalat

She said that National Lok Adalat will be held in all courts in Dharwad district on July 13 and for the purpose, 10,724 cases of various nature have been identified. The process of identifying cases for adjudication at the Lok Adalat is on, she added.

Emphasising the significance of Lok Adalats in reducing pendency of cases before various courts and also in early adjudication of cases, she said that Lok Adalats have come in handy in settling minor disputes.

During the Lok Adalat, various disputes, including civil suits, Motor Vehicle Act cases, accident relief, land acquisition cases, cases for and against HESCOM and other local agencies, bank disputes, co-operative societies, cheque bounce cases, loan recovery cases, consumer forum cases, workers disputes, minor criminal cases and pre-litigation cases, will be heard, she said.

District Legal Services Authority Member-Secretary Parashuram Doddmani was present.