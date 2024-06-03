GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Janata Courts to dispose of in districts itself cases pending in Supreme Court

This comes following a direction from the Supreme Court that District Courts can hold special Janata Courts to settle cases through mediation

Published - June 03, 2024 08:14 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Principal District and Sessions Judge K.G. Shanthi addressing a press conference in Dharwad on Monday.

Principal District and Sessions Judge K.G. Shanthi addressing a press conference in Dharwad on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Following a direction from the Supreme Court, District Courts will be holding special Janata Courts for six days to dispose of cases pending before the Supreme Court through mediation, Principal District and Sessions Judge K.G. Shanthi has said.

Addressing a press conference in Dharwad on Monday, Ms. Shanthi said that these cases will be heard via video conference for resolving them through mediation and arbitration.

She said that a special Janata Court to dispose of pending cases will be held in Dharwad district from July 29 to August 3. Petitioners who have approached the Supreme Court and whose cases are being heard there can attend the Janata Court in the district. They will be provided free legal aid, she said.

Ms. Shanthi appealed to petitioners from the district to make use of the opportunity and steps have been taken to ensure that pending cases are disposed of at the earliest and poor petitioners get quality justice on their doorsteps.

Lok Adalat

She said that National Lok Adalat will be held in all courts in Dharwad district on July 13 and for the purpose, 10,724 cases of various nature have been identified. The process of identifying cases for adjudication at the Lok Adalat is on, she added.

Emphasising the significance of Lok Adalats in reducing pendency of cases before various courts and also in early adjudication of cases, she said that Lok Adalats have come in handy in settling minor disputes.

During the Lok Adalat, various disputes, including civil suits, Motor Vehicle Act cases, accident relief, land acquisition cases, cases for and against HESCOM and other local agencies, bank disputes, co-operative societies, cheque bounce cases, loan recovery cases, consumer forum cases, workers disputes, minor criminal cases and pre-litigation cases, will be heard, she said.

District Legal Services Authority Member-Secretary Parashuram Doddmani was present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.