Janaswaraj Yatre from Nov. 18

HUBBALLI

12 November 2021 19:11 IST

Close on the heels of the announcement on holding Legislative Council polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party has chalked out plans to take out Janaswaraj Yatre across the State from November 18 to 21.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Friday, BJP State General Secretary Mahesh Tenginakai said that for overall coordination of the party’s campaign, four teams have been formed. They will be headed by State unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel, the former Chief Ministers B.S. Yediyurappa and Jagadish Shettar and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa.

Mr. Tenginakai said that the yatre will be taken out in Uttara Kannada and Haveri districts on November 18, in Dharwad and Gadag districts on November 19, in Bagalkot and Vijayapura districts on November 20 and in Belagavi district and Chikkodi organisational district on November 21.

To a query, he clarified that the venue for the programme in Dharwad district has not been decided yet.

Regarding the selection of candidates for the Council polls, he said that the candidates will be finalised soon and the party is expecting to win 12 to 15 seats.

On the bitcoin scam, he said that it will be better if the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and other Congress leaders stopped making allegations without any evidence. They should refrain from indulging in their misinformation campaign. Otherwise, party workers will start filing complaints against them, he said.

He said that Mr. Siddaramaiah disgraced the leaders of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes by commenting that they were joining the BJP for the sake of livelihood. Mr. Siddaramaiah, who failed to help members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in his party, is now issuing such irresponsible statements that are highly condemnable, he said.

BJP office-bearers Lingaraj Patil, Dattamurthy Kulkarni and Ravi Naik were present.