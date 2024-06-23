Janaspandana to resume in Dharwad district today

The monthly Janaspandana programme being organised by the district administration, which was suspended because of the model code of conduct, will resume in Dharwad district on Monday. It will go on till Saturday.

According to a release issued here, Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. has said that Janaspandana will be organised in Dharwad district from Monday till Saturday, both at the district and taluk level.

As per the release, Janaspandana will be held on June 24 at 11 a.m. at Sawai Gandharva Sabha Bhavan in Kundgol. On June 26, a district-level Janaspandana will be held at the Zilla Panchayat meeting hall in Dharwad at 11 a.m. and district in-charge Minister Santosh Lad will chair the meeting.

A public grievance redressal meeting will be held in Navalgund on June 27 in Navalgund town and on June 28 in Annigeri taluk. Similarly, a public awareness programme and Janaspandana will be held in Kalghatgi and Alnavar taluks on June 29.

The Deputy Commissioner has directed the district and taluk level officials to take part in the programme compulsorily and extend necessary cooperation in redressing public grievances.

Ms. Prabhu has said that the administration machinery should reach people’s doorsteps and officials should strive to provide better governance to the people by redressing their grievances, as per instructions from the Chief Minister.

The Deputy Commissioner has also directed the officials to submit a report on the grievances received and action taken to the Additional Chief Secretary by July 15.

