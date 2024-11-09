Citizens of Yadgir city have submitted applications highlighting problems before Lalita Anapur, CMC chairperson, during her maiden Janaspandana programme held at Yadgir on Friday.

The majority of the problems were related to internal linking roads, drinking water, sanitation, improper dumping of waste, and defunct borewells. Few citizens have raised issues related to property documents and complained about applications seeking change of names in the mutations being kept pending.

Some explained the menace of stray cattle, which obstruct moving vehicles on main roads, especially at night, and also complained about mismanagement of streetlights.

After hearing citizens patiently, Ms. Anapur promised that all applications containing problems would be solved soon. Construction of CC roads and a vegetable market will require sufficient time. However, these projects will also be taken into consideration as priority.

The CMC will always be for the citizens, who should extend coordination for better civic facilities. Every citizen should approach the CMC without any hesitation to get the work done. As many as 35 applications were received, and of them, 20 applications were disposed of on the spot, officials said.