Janaspandana: DC sets one week deadline for addressing grievances

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Thursday gave a week to the district-level officers to address the grievances that have been received from the public belonging to Mysuru taluk at the Janaspandana programme here.

Janaspandana which was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office evoked a good response with over 108 applications received by the Deputy Commissioner. “Take steps to address the public grievances in one week,” he told the officers present at the initiative.

Responding to the applications he received at the programme, Mr. Rajendra said the relief to the public over the damage caused to their properties because of rains would be released soon as steps had been taken in this regard. The loss of what the public incurred over damage caused to their properties due to rains will be suitably compensated, he added.

He said lakes and ponds have been converted into burial grounds in some places and steps had been taken to provide alternative land for the burial grounds so that the water bodies are preserved and protected. Steps in this direction must be initiated in places where such issues have come to light.

Before demolishing a government building, steps have been taken to get a technical report or NoC from the competent agencies over the deficiencies prompting their demolition. Only after getting the technical report, then steps to demolish the buildings can be taken up, the Deputy commissioner suggested.

Old pension

Narasimharaja MLA and former Minister Tanveer Sait, who also attended Janaspandana, said the district administration must take steps for releasing pensions to widows, old age persons and differently-abled persons.

He advised the administration for taking immediate steps with regard to maintaining hygiene in the city and also in the district. The officers have to give priority to the issue.

He also said the officers must verify the documents furnished by the public before considering their names under various government schemes.

Make Mysuru ‘model city’

Mr. Sait said Mysuru has to set examples and emerge as a model for the rest of the cities in the State based on the development works that are taken up and implemented as the city was growing at a fast pace in the State.

The officers must take action in order to resolve issues/grievances immediately instead of prolonging them without any valid reasons. In this regard, the cooperation from the government and the elected representatives will be extended to the administration, he added.

Sait warns officials

Mr Sait said if all the officers in the district discharge their duties sincerely, the problems faced by the administration can be sorted out soon. The officers have to work conscientiously. Otherwise, the officials are themselves responsible for the action that the government initiates in case of the lapses.

MLA G.T. Deve Gowda, MLCs K. Vivekananda, C.N. Manje Gowda, Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri, Additional Deputy Commissioner P. Shivaraj, MCC Commissioner Ashad Ur Rahman Sharif, and others were present.

