Janasnehi QR code-based feedback system for police stations launched in Kalaburagi

August 14, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Kalaburagi Police have launched Janasnehi programme, a digital initiative with QR code-based public feedback application system, to address complaints about police behaviour and bringing in transparency by increasing accountability and bettering its output, while also cleansing the police force of the ills that plague it.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge has called upon the police officers to ensure polite and courteous behaviour with the public and to not engage in acts that will bring disrepute to the Police Department.

He was addressing police officers after launching the programme at the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) office building here on Monday.

Mr. Kharge said that the purpose behind implementing Janasnehi QR-code system is to monitor the behaviour of police officers towards the people visiting police stations seeking help. This feedback system will be a report card to know whether the officers are “police of the people and for the people”, the Minister added.

Mr. Kharge asserted that the State government will always stand by police personnel and officers on duty. “Your hard work and performance will be definitely recognised and acknowledged by the government. It is a fact that police personnel, who are in positions of authority and making life and death decisions on a regular basis, are under constant work-related stress,” he said.

Mr. Kharge said that by developing a good rapport with the common people, the police officers can get ground information and keep themselves updated with the happenings around and help prevent untoward incidents.

The Minister also directed police officers to display the QR code in all police stations across the district.

He appealed to Deputy Commissioner Fauzia Tarannum and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Bhanwar Singh Meena to create awareness about the QR code-based feedback system by displaying QR code pamphlets in government offices from the district headquarters to gram panchayat level and also in public places.

Mr. Kharge thanked the Director-General of Police (DGP) Alok Mohan for giving blanket permission for launching more such initiatives to bring in transparency in administration, from Kalaburagi district.

‘Police failure’

Inspector-General of Police (North Eastern Range) Anupam Agarwal said that the police in India is a system inherited from the British. Even after 76 years of Independence, the colonial values of the police system have remained intact. In Independent India, the police have just changed their higher-ups, but the same gulf between the police and public continues even today.

Public trust in the police has not seen any improvement in the last 76 years. The psychological barriers that continued over the years have remained unchanged. The avoidance syndrome is more pronounced among the backward, illiterate and marginalised sections of society. Besides several complaints of custodial violence and denial to register cases, the rude and boorish behaviour of the police prompt the common people to avoid further contact with the police.

Police Commissioner R. Chetan and Superintendent of Police Isha Pant demonstrated the working of the QR code application.

Member of Legislative Assembly Allamprabhu Patil and Member of Legislative Council Thippanna Kamaknoor also spoke on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Adduru Srinivasalu was present.