Janashakti State conference in Raichur next month

Former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil, anti-communal activist Teesta Setalvad, senior writer Rahamat Tarikere and human rights activist S. Balan would participate in the event scheduled for July 3 and 4

Karnataka Janashakti, a grassroots-level organisation working among the oppressed masses in the State, has planned to hold its third State conference in Raichur on July 3 and 4 this year.

Addressing a media conference in Raichur on Thursday, Noor Sridhar, president of the organisation, said that the event will not just be an organisational conference but also a conglomeration of different like-minded organisations and individuals who are seriously working among the toiling masses and engaged in the fight against communal and bourgeois forces to create a more egalitarian society.

He said that more than 200 leaders from parts of the country, including the former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil, anti-communal activist Teesta Setalvad, senior writer Rahmat Tarikere and rights activist S. Balan, will participate in the event, apart from the over 600 leading and committed activists of Karnataka Janashkati.

“Raichur has been a home for Sufi, Dasa and Vachana socio-literary traditions. It was the land that nurtured several social movements aspiring for a better tomorrow. It is a multi-cultural society known for the harmonious and peaceful coexistence of people with different religions, castes and linguistic backgrounds. We feel that it is an ideal place for people with different political and ideological mindsets to share their experience and find a way forward,” Mr. Sridhar said.

Chamarasa Malipatil, senior farmer leader and president of the reception committee formed for the purpose of the conference, expressed happiness over the conference being planned in Raichur.

“I have been watching the activities of Karnataka Janashakti ever since it came into existence in 2012. It has a committed cadre that is seriously working among people at the grassroots level. It is an organisation that is in the forefront of most of the progressive movements in the State. It is seriously working to get all secular and democratic forces united for a decisive fight against regressive and reactionary forces to create a more equitable society. We are happy to host the conference in our district,” Mr. Malipatil said.

Karnataka Janashakti general secretary Mallige Sirimane, reception committee convenor Sharada Hulinayaka and treasurer Lalappa, coordination committee members M.R. Bheri, Khaja Aslam Ahammad and Kumar Samatala and others were present.