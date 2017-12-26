Janasamanyara Vedike expresses support for farmers’ dharna

The Janasamanyara Vedike has expressed its support to the protest by farmers of the Mahadayi movement in front of the office of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bengaluru. The farmers, who have been urging for the release of water from the Mahadayi to the Kalasa-Banduri canal, are demanding a discussion with the BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa on his commitment for the cause.

Over 500 farmer from Gadag, Bagalkot, Hubballi and Dharwad have said that Mr. Yeddyurappa was playing with farmers’ emotions by making false promises.

They said that Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s statement belied the hopes regarding the promise of an early settlement by Mr. Yeddyurappa. The agitators said that they would not end the protest till Mr. Yeddyurappa meets them. President of Janasamanyara Vedike, Aiyyappa, who visited the spot, assured the agitators of meeting their expenditure during protest till the issue was settled. Agitators are fighting for the cause of drinking water and political parties are politicising the issue.