Janardhana Reddy shifts to Sandur, set to launch campaign today

Even as the BJP finalised its candidate for the Sandur Assembly constituency byelection on Saturday, mining baron and legislator G. Janardhana Reddy has taken it upon himself to kickstart the campaign. He has rented a house in the town in Ballari district and is all set to launch the campaign on Sunday.

Mr. Reddy on Friday shifted base to Sandur taluk headquarters and performed a housewarming ceremony. It was only recently that the former Minister, who has faced allegations of illegal mining in Ballari, was allowed to enter the district.

While there were over 15 people vying for the ticket, the BJP on Saturday picked Bangaru Hanumantha for the seat.

