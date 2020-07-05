KarnatakaMANGALURU 05 July 2020 15:48 IST
Comments
Janardhana Poojary tests positive for COVID-19
Updated: 05 July 2020 16:00 IST
Former Union minister and senior Congress leader B. Janardhana Poojary tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a private hospital in the city for treatment.
In a statement to media on July 5, his elder son Santhosh J. Poojary said that there was no cause for worry and that he has been admitted to the hospital as a precaution.
He said that the Congress leader was asymptomatic and the samples had been collected on July 4.
The former Union minister lived in Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada.
