Janardhana Poojary tests positive for COVID-19

MANGALURU

05 July 2020 15:48 IST

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader B. Janardhana Poojary tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a private hospital in the city for treatment.

In a statement to media on July 5, his elder son Santhosh J. Poojary said that there was no cause for worry and that he has been admitted to the hospital as a precaution.

He said that the Congress leader was asymptomatic and the samples had been collected on July 4.

The former Union minister lived in Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada.