Karnataka

Janardhana Poojary tests positive for COVID-19

File photo of senior Congress leader B. Janardhana Poojary

File photo of senior Congress leader B. Janardhana Poojary   | Photo Credit: H.S. Manjunath

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader B. Janardhana Poojary tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a private hospital in the city for treatment.

In a statement to media on July 5, his elder son Santhosh J. Poojary said that there was no cause for worry and that he has been admitted to the hospital as a precaution.

He said that the Congress leader was asymptomatic and the samples had been collected on July 4.

The former Union minister lived in Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 5, 2020 4:03:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/janardhana-poojary-tests-positive-for-covid-19/article31993945.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY