Janardhan Reddy’s followers celebrate after Supreme Court lifts ban on his visit to Ballari

After the Supreme Court lifted the ban on legislator G. Janardhan Reddy’s entry to Ballari district on Monday, his followers and supporters burst firecrackers to celebrate the court order in Ballari city.

The mining baron and former Minister, accused in a multi-crore rupee illegal mining case, was arrested in September 2011. He was banned from entering Ballari as well as Anantapur and Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh for the last nearly 13 years.

However, he visited Ballari on several occasions for a short period during his family weddings and other functions after securing court permission.

Mr. Reddy launched Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha (KRPP) and successfully contested the 2013 Assembly election from Gangavati Assembly segment in Koppal district. In March 2024, he merged his party with the BJP.

As soon as news that the Supreme Court has allowed Mr. Reddy to enter his hometown came, his supporters celebrated by bursting crackers and held banners stating “Boss is Back - Welcome GJR” at various junctions and offered prayers in a temple. His followers are planning a grand welcome for Mr. Reddy on Thursday.