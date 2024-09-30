GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Janardhan Reddy’s followers celebrate after Supreme Court lifts ban on his visit to Ballari

Published - September 30, 2024 09:42 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Followers of mining baron and MLA G. Janardhan Reddy hold a banner welcoming him to Ballari on Monday.

Followers of mining baron and MLA G. Janardhan Reddy hold a banner welcoming him to Ballari on Monday. | Photo Credit: SRIDHAR KAVALI

After the Supreme Court lifted the ban on legislator G. Janardhan Reddy’s entry to Ballari district on Monday, his followers and supporters burst firecrackers to celebrate the court order in Ballari city.

The mining baron and former Minister, accused in a multi-crore rupee illegal mining case, was arrested in September 2011. He was banned from entering Ballari as well as Anantapur and Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh for the last nearly 13 years.

Mining baron and MLA G. Janardhan Reddy’s followers celebrating the Supreme Court order in Ballari on Monday.

Mining baron and MLA G. Janardhan Reddy’s followers celebrating the Supreme Court order in Ballari on Monday. | Photo Credit: SRIDHAR KAVALI

However, he visited Ballari on several occasions for a short period during his family weddings and other functions after securing court permission.

Mr. Reddy launched Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha (KRPP) and successfully contested the 2013 Assembly election from Gangavati Assembly segment in Koppal district. In March 2024, he merged his party with the BJP.

As soon as news that the Supreme Court has allowed Mr. Reddy to enter his hometown came, his supporters celebrated by bursting crackers and held banners stating “Boss is Back - Welcome GJR” at various junctions and offered prayers in a temple. His followers are planning a grand welcome for Mr. Reddy on Thursday.

Published - September 30, 2024 09:42 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.