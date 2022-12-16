Janardhan Reddy’s attempted political re-entry takes concrete shape with house-warming ceremony at Gangavati

December 16, 2022 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - Kalaburagi/Belagavi

The griha pravesha ceremony held on Thursday of three inter-connected housing units at Gangavati in Koppal district, believed to be obtained on lease by Gali Janardhan Reddy, mining baron and former Minister, is one more step in his attempted re-entry into electoral politics from outside Ballari district.

The Supreme Court has barred the entry or residence of the BJP leader in Ballari district.

Gangavati constituency lies on the border of Ballari district and is 62 kilometres away from Ballari city. Mr. Reddy’s supporters say this is the “strongest sign” of his re-entry in to active politics. He has been inactive for 12 years, since he was arrested by the CBI for his alleged role in the mining scam.

Janardhan Reddy’s wife Aruna Lakshmi conducted the rituals and said that he was away in New Delhi for some important work.

Meanwhile, rumours continue to do the rounds that he is set to cut his two-decade-old association with the BJP that made him one of the most powerful persons in the State at one time.

He has hinted that he would quit the BJP and form his own party. He told a meeting of Muslim youth, after a cricket match in Ballari, that he would move on with his life, without the BJP. He recently participated in a pilgrimage to Anjanadri hill in Koppal, where he announced that he was “very much in the BJP, but would take a call on his future in a few days.” A fortnight later, he said he would announce his decision after December 18.

All in the family

His elder brother Karunakara Reddy represents Harapanahalli Assembly constituency, younger brother Somashekar Reddy is the Ballari rural MLA. B. Sriramulu, whom Janardhan Reddy calls “a close friend”, is a MLA from Molakalmuru in Chitradurga district and Tribal Welfare Minister.

Some followers say he is upset with the way the BJP has been treating him for the few years. He will create a new party, field his followers from around 25-30 seats in parts of Karnataka and try to reduce the BJP’s vote share.

Another loyalist said Janardhan Reddy may support a new party, but was unlikely to join it immediately. “Three confidants, including a lawyer, have been visiting New Delhi and Bengaluru to register a new party. Mr. Reddy may use it as a leverage to bargain with the BJP top leadership instead of joining the new party. He may join the new party, ultimately, if he is fails to get a favourable message from the BJP about his political future even after the Assembly polls,’‘ said another person close to Janardhan Reddy, who has also served as an office-bearer in BRS party, that was founded by B. Sriramulu in the past.

Sriramulu’s role

There are rumours that Janardhan Reddy and Mr. Sriramulu no longer get along. However, both the leaders have denied this. “The new party would be built on the basis of the mass support that Mr. Sriramulu commands in some districts and the financial clout of Janardhan Reddy. His influence is visible in constituencies reserved for the Scheduled Tribes or those in which the ST population is higher. Mr. Reddy lacks the support of a caste vote bank and therefore, it is impossible to imagine him building a party without the support of Mr. Sriamulu,’‘ said a political observer.