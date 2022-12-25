ADVERTISEMENT

Janardhan Reddy pledges support for dargah redevelopment in Gangavati

December 25, 2022 04:30 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST - Belagavi

The former BJP minister promised to donate ₹6 crore for the redevelopment of Shah Khalil Ullah Khadri Dargah in Gangavati in Koppal district

The Hindu Bureau

Former Karnataka minister and mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy Addressing the media in Bengaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Former minister and BJP leader Gali Janardhan Reddy has promised to donate ₹6 crore for the redevelopment of Shah Khalil Ullah Khadri Dargah in Gangavati in Koppal district.

He visited the Dargah in Gangavati on Saturday and met Syed Khadir Saheb and Mohammad Ali, the office bearers of the Dargah committee.

The office bearers informed Mr. Reddy of the detailed plan they had prepared for the redevelopment of the Dargah and the construction of a marriage hall in Gangavati, the total cost of which would come up to ₹6 crore.

The former leader assured them of his support for the project and asked them to present him the file. He put his initials on it and handed it over to his secretary Ali Khan, with instructions to take up the project on a priority.

Mr. Khadir, the office-bearer, later told journalists that while Mr. Reddy had not donated any money, he had promised to provide complete support for the project.

