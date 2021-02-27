Karnataka

Janapada Sammelana on March 27

The second district Janapada Sammelana will be organised by the Aniketana Trust in Yadgir on March 27, Mallesh Kurkundi, honorary president of the trust, has said.

Attending a meeting in Yadgir on Saturday, Mr. Kurkundi said the venue and the president for the event will be announced shortly.

The First district Janapada Sammelana was held in 2016. The district has prominent Janapada singers whose contribution to the field is immense. They will be recognised at the event, he said.

Amarayya Swamy Jalibenchi, member of Karnataka Janapada Academy, and others were present.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 27, 2021 10:55:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/janapada-sammelana-on-march-27/article33951042.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY