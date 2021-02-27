Janapada Sammelana on March 27

The second district Janapada Sammelana will be organised by the Aniketana Trust in Yadgir on March 27, Mallesh Kurkundi, honorary president of the trust, has said.

Attending a meeting in Yadgir on Saturday, Mr. Kurkundi said the venue and the president for the event will be announced shortly.

The First district Janapada Sammelana was held in 2016. The district has prominent Janapada singers whose contribution to the field is immense. They will be recognised at the event, he said.

Amarayya Swamy Jalibenchi, member of Karnataka Janapada Academy, and others were present.