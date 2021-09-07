Jana SFB to build payment gateway for Namma Shaale Nanna Koduge initiative

The bank would enable donors to reach out to government schools across Karnataka

Karnataka government has roped in Jana Small Finance Bank (Jana SFB) to build digital payment infrastructure to support its Namma Shaale Nanna Koduge (Our school, my contribution) initiative.

The Namma Shaale Nanna Koduge software was launched on September 5 to provide accessibility to donors who wish to donate money to government schools in Karnataka.

The donation lands in an account of Karnataka Text Book Society – Department of Public Instruction [KSDPI], which then gets transferred to the account of the respective school, as per a statement from Jana SFB.

With this tie-up, donors would be able to access Jana SFB’s complete payment ecosystem of RTGS, NEFT, UPI, IMPS, debit card and NACH to make their donations. The bank would enable donors to reach out to government schools across Karnataka.

Jana SFB serves a network of five lakh customers in Karnataka.