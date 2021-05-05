Karnataka

Jana Seva care centre for COVID-19 patients

Jana Kalyan Trust, a RSS affiliate, has started Jana Seva Covid Care Centre at Uday Bhavan’s Rama-Keshav Lodge on Khanapur Road opposite Uday Bhavan Hotel in Belagavi.

This quarantine centre will admit patients who are non-symptomatic or those with mild and moderate symptoms.

It is equipped with oxygen supply, round-the-clock care by doctors, medicine and food. It has its own ambulance. The fee is nominal.

Details can be had from coordinator Ashok Shintre on Ph: 9449087848. The managing committee involves philanthropists such as Parmeshwar Hegde, Krishnanand Kamat, Girish Pai and Mahesh Nargundkar, said a release.

