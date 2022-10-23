Jana Sankalpa Yatra in Kalaburagi postponed to November 6

Chief Minister’s tour programme rescheduled due to the death of Deputy Speaker of the Assembly Vishwanath Mamani

The Hindu Bureau KALABURAGI
October 23, 2022 20:14 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai postponed his Jana Sankalpa Yatra scheduled in Kalaburagi on Sunday following the death of BJP MLA and Deputy Speaker of the Assembly Vishwanath Mamani (also known as Anand Mamani), who breathed his last at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday night.

BJP spokesperson Rajkumar Patil Telkur in a release siad that Mr. Bommai was scheduled to participate in the Jana Sankalpa Yatra organised by the party in Aland and in Chittapur towns of Kalaburagi district. However, these programmes have now been postponed to November 6, he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

As per the tour programme released by the office of the Chief Minister, Mr. Bommai was scheduled to participate in the Jana Sankalpa Yatra and also inaugurate a statue of Basaveshwara in Aland town in the morning. And, he was scheduled to attend the Jana Sankalpa Yatra in Chittapur town of the district in the afternoon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app