Jana Sankalpa Yatra in Kalaburagi postponed to November 6

Chief Minister’s tour programme rescheduled due to the death of Deputy Speaker of the Assembly Vishwanath Mamani

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai postponed his Jana Sankalpa Yatra scheduled in Kalaburagi on Sunday following the death of BJP MLA and Deputy Speaker of the Assembly Vishwanath Mamani (also known as Anand Mamani), who breathed his last at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday night.

BJP spokesperson Rajkumar Patil Telkur in a release siad that Mr. Bommai was scheduled to participate in the Jana Sankalpa Yatra organised by the party in Aland and in Chittapur towns of Kalaburagi district. However, these programmes have now been postponed to November 6, he added.

As per the tour programme released by the office of the Chief Minister, Mr. Bommai was scheduled to participate in the Jana Sankalpa Yatra and also inaugurate a statue of Basaveshwara in Aland town in the morning. And, he was scheduled to attend the Jana Sankalpa Yatra in Chittapur town of the district in the afternoon.