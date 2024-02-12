Jana Sangram Parishat demands action against MLA’s son for assaulting police constable on duty

February 12, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Condemning the recent assault on a police constable on duty in Deodurg of Raichur district, Jana Sangram Parishat (JSP) has demanded stringent legal action against Santosh, son of Kariyamma, a Janata Dal (Secular) leader and Deodurg MLA, and his associates.

In a media note released on Monday, founder-president of JSP Raghavendra Kushtagi has said that a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered only for namesake but the offender is being protected.

“Acting on a tip-off on illegal sand mining, head constable Hanumantaraya visited Dodambali and Gopalpur area where he was assaulted by Santosh, his brother and associates. The constable is now admitted in hospital. Bending to pressure from the top, the police have registered an FIR under irrelevant sections to weaken the case,” Mr. Kushtagi said.

Recalling the repeated incidents of illegal sand miners attacking government officers on duty, Mr. Kushtagi said that the powerful sand mining mafia along the banks of the Tungabhadra and the Krishna has shown its ugly face because of the police failure to act against it.

“A few years ago, the sand miners killed a revenue officer in Manvi taluk. A year ago, Home Guards on duty were attacked by the sand miners. Now, the son of Deodurg MLA has assaulted a police constable on duty. These attacks show police incompetency,” he said and added that his organization will take a delegation to the Chief Minister if action is not taken in the matter in the next two days.

