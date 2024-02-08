Jana Sangram Parishat declares fight against illegal sand extraction in Raichur

February 08, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Yadgir

Founder-president of Jana Sangram Parishat Raghavendra Kushtagi has said that the district administration has failed to curb illegal sand extraction in Raichur district.

He was addressing a press conference in Raichur on Thursday.

Mr. Kushtagi said that illegal sand from the Krishna and the Tungabhadra riverbed has been transported without any fear of the officers concerned or the district administration.

“Illegal sand extraction is rampant in Raichur district. The district administration has not taken any action against such illegal activities, and to protect natural resources, despite several memoranda being submitted,” he said.

The Jana Sangram Parishat will take this issue seriously and intensify its fight seeking to curb such illegal activities if action is not taken within a week, he added.

He also criticized the State government for remaining inactive against illegal sand extraction and said that there is no difference between the governance of the BJP and the Congress as far as preventing illegal sand extraction is concerned.

Mr. Kushtagi also targeted people’s representatives for what he said their silence in the matter.

