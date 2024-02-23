ADVERTISEMENT

Jan Shatabdi Express to originate from Platform No 2 in Hubballi from March 1

February 23, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Hubballi-Bengaluru-Hubballi Jan Shatabdi Express (Nos 12079/12080), which has been well received by railway passengers, will originate from Platform No 2 at Sri Siddharoodha Swami Hubballi Railway Station starting March 1.

According to a press release issued by Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi, at present, railway passengers were facing inconvenience and hardships to travel by Jan Shatabdhi Express as they have to board the train on Platform No 6 at the third entrance of Hubballi Railway Station.

Following complaints from railway passengers, he had taken up the issue with the railway authorities and consequently, the authorities have now decided to run the train from Platform No 2 at the main entrance of Hubballi Railway Station.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Minister has thanked the officials for making the changes as per the demand of the public, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US