Jan Shatabdi Express to originate from Platform No 2 in Hubballi from March 1

February 23, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Hubballi-Bengaluru-Hubballi Jan Shatabdi Express (Nos 12079/12080), which has been well received by railway passengers, will originate from Platform No 2 at Sri Siddharoodha Swami Hubballi Railway Station starting March 1.

According to a press release issued by Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi, at present, railway passengers were facing inconvenience and hardships to travel by Jan Shatabdhi Express as they have to board the train on Platform No 6 at the third entrance of Hubballi Railway Station.

Following complaints from railway passengers, he had taken up the issue with the railway authorities and consequently, the authorities have now decided to run the train from Platform No 2 at the main entrance of Hubballi Railway Station.

The Union Minister has thanked the officials for making the changes as per the demand of the public, the release said.