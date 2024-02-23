GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jan Shatabdi Express to originate from Platform No 2 in Hubballi from March 1

February 23, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Hubballi-Bengaluru-Hubballi Jan Shatabdi Express (Nos 12079/12080), which has been well received by railway passengers, will originate from Platform No 2 at Sri Siddharoodha Swami Hubballi Railway Station starting March 1.

According to a press release issued by Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi, at present, railway passengers were facing inconvenience and hardships to travel by Jan Shatabdhi Express as they have to board the train on Platform No 6 at the third entrance of Hubballi Railway Station.

Following complaints from railway passengers, he had taken up the issue with the railway authorities and consequently, the authorities have now decided to run the train from Platform No 2 at the main entrance of Hubballi Railway Station.

The Union Minister has thanked the officials for making the changes as per the demand of the public, the release said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.