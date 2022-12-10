Jan Sankalpa rallies to be held in Sakaleshpur, Belur on December 13

December 10, 2022 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Hassan

CM Bommai would address issues related to man-elephant conflict and the implementation of the Yettinahole project

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will take part in Jan Sankalpa rallies of the BJP in Sakaleshpur and Belur on December 13, said Excise Minister K. Gopalaiah, at a press conference in Hassan on Saturday.

Former CM B.S. Yediyurappa and other BJP leaders will be taking part in the rallies. During the rallies, the CM and other ministers will convey the development works implemented by the BJP government to the public.

The CM, during his visit, would address issues related to man-elephant conflict and the implementation of the Yettinahole project. The government is committed to resolve the issues related to land ownership in the Malnad region, he said.

Asked about the delay in the completion of the project to improve the road connecting B.C. Road and Hassan, the minister said the road work would be completed soon. BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel would speak to Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari on this issue, he added.

