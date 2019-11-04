Jan Aushadhi Kendras run out of sanitary pads

In the last about-a-month, Savita Malagond (name changed) visited three Jan Aushadhi Kendras in Vijayapura city to buy subsidised sanitary pads, but every time she returned empty-handed.

According to her, none of the kendras have subsidised pads in stock.

Working in a garment shop, 23-year-old Savita Malagond earns ₹ 6,000 a month. The Jan Aushadhi Kendras started by the Union government came as a boon for women, who were financially poor, as they could buy sanitary pads at a highly subsidised rate for using during their menstrual cycles.

“Since my earnings are limited, I was buying sanitary pads at these kendras for just ₹ 10 for a pack of four pieces. Earlier, to save money, I was using cloth. But after the introduction of subsidised pads, I was buying them at these kendras as it helped me save money,” she said.

Savita Malagond said that three more women, who work in the same shop, also need those pads. And, one of them require more number of pads due to her condition.

But now women like them are being forced to buy expensive pads or use traditional material.

When The Hindu conducted a reality check, it was found that the kendras indeed are facing a problem as they have ran out of stock and fresh consignments have not come since over a month.

The shopkeepers admit that they have not been receiving any stock of sanitary pads for since about a month now.

“We have been regularly asking for pads, but we are told that since there is no supply, they are unable to send them,” said one of the shopkeepers.

He said that the demand is high and they sold over 100 pieces everyday.

“Today, we have customers asking for pads but we are unable to provide them. Several of them call us to know whether we have got stock or not. Now, I have decided to note their contact number and tell them that I will call them back once we get stock,” the shopkeeper said.