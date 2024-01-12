Jamkhandi govt. college hosts faculty development programme

January 12, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Belagavi

A State-level Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on “Research Methodology” was organized by IQAC and Research Cell of the Government First Grade College for Women and PG Centre in Jamkhandi of Bagalkot district on Friday.

Principal of Government First Grade College, Hunnur, D.R. Golasngi inaugurated the event.

Coordinator, research cell, M.M. Mantur delivered the opening remarks and explained the focus of the topic and the activities of the IQAC and research cell.

ADVERTISEMENT

Resource persons S.B. Kamati, who is the vice-principal of BLDEA College, and Prakash Kenganal, head of the Department of Statistics, STC College in Banahatti, spoke on key research aspects.

Coordinator IQAC V.R. Dalavai welcomed the delegates and Sunanda Shirur anchored the event.

Principal J.P. Dodamani presided over the event. Over 300 delegates from various colleges attended the sessions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.