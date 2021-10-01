Jamboo Savari to be flagged off at 5 p.m.

MYSURU

01 October 2021 18:49 IST

The Dasara festivities will be inaugurated atop the Chamundi Hills on October 7 between 8.15 a.m. and 8.45 a.m.

Like last year, the festivities will be a simple affair with a limited audience to be allowed to watch the inaugural event. Former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna is inaugurating the Nada Habba in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other dignitaries on the premises of Sri Chamundeshwari Temple.

The Nandi Dhwaja puja before the Vijayadashami procession will be held on October 15 between 4.36 p.m. and 4.46 p.m. This will be followed by flower offerings to the statue of the presiding deity placed inside the golden howdah, between 5 p.m. and 5.30 p.m. The Jamboo Savari is confined to the palace premises in view of the pandemic situation.

The district administration has taken steps to live stream all major events including the inauguration and the Jamboo Savari.