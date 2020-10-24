Jamboo Savari may end sooner than expected

Vijayadashami procession with tusker Abhimanyu in the lead has been scheduled between 3.40 p.m. and 4.15 p.m. on October 26

The full dress rehearsal of Jamboo Savari was held on the palace premises here on Saturday. The Vijayadashami procession is scheduled on October 26 (Monday) between 3.40 p.m. and 4.15 p.m.

The duration of this year’s Dasara procession is going to be the shortest in nearly two decades with the event confined within the palace premises instead the 5-km long route till Bannimantap in view of COVID-19. With only a few cultural troupes allowed to participate for keeping the centuries-old tradition alive, the famed Jamboo Savari may end in less than an hour, covering a distance of about 500 metres up to Goddess Bhuvaneshwari temple near the Balarama gate in the palace environs.

This year’s procession has been restricted to 300 persons, including elected representatives, artistes, police personnel, media and invitees, as per the recommendations of the COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), that too with strict enforcement of precautions, including mandatory RT-PCR test for all the participants.

Saturday’s rehearsal concluded in a short span of time with only limited participants in the procession led by tusker Abhimanyu, which is carrying the 750-kg golden howdah with the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari for the first time in its Dasara career spanning over two decades.

At the rehearsal, Abhimanyu, carrying the wooden replica of the howdah and accompanied by Kumkhi elephants Vijaya and Kaveri, was brought to the elevated podium in front of the palace. Commissioner of Police Chandragupta, DCF Alexander and others showered flowers on the replica which was followed by the playing of national anthem and the firing of canons for 21 times as a mark of respect to the presiding deity of Mysuru, Goddess Chamundeshwari. Jumbos Vikrama and Gopi are also part of the procession.

This year, two Nadaswara teams with five artistes each; Chande Mela artistes; stilt walking troup; Veeragase Kunita; Chilipili Gombe; tableaux of Health Department on COVID-19 awareness; police band on “Anegaadi”; mounted police and policemen; and the forest staff will be part of the simple procession.

The number of police personnel on duty would be in tune with the requirements, and all barricaded palace gates would be manned by the police to ensure that no crowding takes place inside the palace premises.

Ahead of the finale, the authorities have urged the people to watch the procession on television and social media platforms with arrangements made for its live streaming.

Meanwhile, RT-PCR test was conducted for the artistes and others participating in the procession. The swabs from them were collected and sent for the tests. COVID-19 negative report, as mandated by the COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee, is a must to participate and the results are expected by tonight or tomorrow.

BJP leader and MP Shobha Karandlaje on Saturday hosted breakfast for the mahouts and kavadis of Dasara elephants at the palace.