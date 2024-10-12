GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jamboo Savari in Shivamogga draws crowd

Published - October 12, 2024 08:00 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Hundreds of people witnessed Jamboo Savari in Shivamogga on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The 10-day Dasara celebrations ended in Shivamogga on Saturday with the spectacular Jamboo Savari, the procession of the Goddess Chamundeshwari’s idol placed in a howdah. The Vijayadashami procession is led by Sagar, a tusker from Sakrebailu elephant camp near here, that carried the howdah. Two other elephants, Balanna, and Bahaddur, followed him.

The procession began with offering prayers to Nandi Dhwaja in front of the Shivappa Nayaka Palace on Kote Road. Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa, also Minister in charge of Shivamogga district, legislators S.N. Channabasappa, D.S. Arun, Bilkis Banu, Dhananjay Sarji, MLCs, and others were present. They offered flowers to goddess Chamundeshwari at Kote Seetharamanjaneya Temple.

The elephants were followed by folk troupes that included Dollu Kunitha, Veeragase, Chande Maddale, Keelu Kudure, Huli Vesha, Nandikolu among others. Idols of a few other temples in the city were also carried in the procession.

The procession that started on Kote Road, concluded at Allama Prabhu Park (Freedom Park), after covering SPM Road, Gandhi Bazar, Shivapa Nayaka Cirlce, A.A. Circle, Nehru Road, T. Seenappa Setty Circle, Durgigudi and Jail Road. Along the route, hundreds of people stood on either side of the road to have glimpses of the howdah and folk troupes in the procession. Amidst rain, the public walked along the procession with umbrellas.

Shivamogga City Corporation conducted various programmes in the last 10 days as part of Dasara celebrations. The events included theatre, music, games, and seminars, among others.

