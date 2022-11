Jalapatotsava at Chunchankatte waterfalls in K.R. Nagar will be held on Sunday.

Chunchankatte is one of the tourist spots where a lot of people come to watch Cauvery river in full flow.

Usually such events are planned during peak monsoon but the “festival of waterfalls” is being organised now with arrangements done for the visitors. The programme will be presided over by K.R. Nagar MLA and former Minister S.R. Mahesh.