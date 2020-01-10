Jalapathotsava: One lakh visitors expected in 2020

At least one lakh tourists from across the country are expected to turn up for a glimpse of the Gaganachukki waterfalls, near Malavalli, during ‘Jalapathotsava’ (festival of waterfalls) this year.

The festival will be held on January 18 and 19 and is expected to attract tourists from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh touring the Old Mysore region during the period.

The district administration of Mandya is preparing a series of programmes for the success of the event and to promote tourism, said M.V. Venkatesh, Deputy Commissioner. He convened a preliminary meeting on the event with officials at his office on Friday.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the officials to initiate measures to improve infrastructure at the place. Water sports, helicopter and coracle rides, kite festival and bike rallies are some of the activities proposed during the event. A slew of cultural programmes is also planned. Helicopter rides have been proposed for the first time at Gaganachukki to offer tourists an aerial view of the magnificent waterfalls.