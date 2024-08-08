‘Jalapathotsava’ at Bharachukki falls on Saturday

The Chamarajanagar district administration will conduct Jalapathotsava or festival of waterfalls at Bharachukki, on August 10, Saturday.

The event is being held to promote tourism in the region and the waterfalls have come alive due to copious rains and the release of water from the KRS and the Kabini reservoirs in the upstream.

The Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Nag said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the festival on Saturday at 5 p.m. in the presence of other dignitaries including Minister for Tourism H.K. Patil.

She said apart from stage programme for conducing cultural events, there will be lighting to illuminate the waterfalls. The Deputy Commissioner has also instructed the officials to ensure that there was adequate parking arrangements as the event is expected to attract a large number of tourists.

Officials were also told to ensure that there was no clogging of vehicle movement or traffic jam.

There will be eateries and temporary kiosks to enable the visitors to savour the local cuisine as also other popular dishes. Provision of drinking water facility, washrooms, a medical team to handle any health-related emergency among tourists, provision of adequate bins to ensure that there was no littering, ban on single use plastic will also be in place for the festival of waterfalls.