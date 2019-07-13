Karnataka

Jal Shakti Abhiyan to be implemented in three taluks in Belagavi district

Girish Hosur, Central nodal officer for Jal Shakti Abhiyan, at a meeting with officials in Belagavi on Friday.

Girish Hosur, Central nodal officer for Jal Shakti Abhiyan, at a meeting with officials in Belagavi on Friday.   | Photo Credit: p.k. badiger

Athani, Ramdurg, and Saundatti have been chosen

The Union government’s Jal Shakti Abhiyan, a water preservation scheme, will be implemented in the three low-rainfall taluks of Athani, Ramdurg, and Saundatti in Belagavi district.

These are among the 1,590 blocks identified across the country.

This will be implemented by the urban and rural local self government bodies in association with resident welfare associations, and youth associations.

Girish Hosur, Central nodal officer of the project, held a meeting of officials here on Friday and gave details of the programme.

This will include a series of works like protection of traditional waterbodies, like wells, streams, ponds and rivers, rainwater harvesting, re-use of water, afforestation, and creating awareness about water conservation.

This will be done in coordination between seven Ministries. A team of three officers will supervise works in each district. Successful NGOs and associations will be rewarded.

Deputy Commissioner S.B. Bommanahalli directed officers to check if all government and private buildings which claimed to be harvesting rainwater were actually doing so.

ZP CEO Rajendra K.V. said that water conservation and harvesting works will be taken up on priority under the MGNREGA.

He said special focus was being laid on rejuvenating streams and rivers.

Joint Director of Agriculture Jilani Mokashi said the government had funded 20,000 farm ponds in the district.

