Jal Shakti Abhiyan officials conduct inspection

A team of officials of Jal Shakti Abhiyan inspecting MGNREGS work in Hassan on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A team of officers from the Jal Shakti Abhiyana inspected the works executed under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in Hassan.

The team included Purushottam Verma, Central Nodal Officer of Jal Shakti Abhiyana, and Raghuchandra Garimella, Scientist of Ministry of Jal Shakti. The team visited the sites in Chanarayapatna and Hassan taluks on Tuesday.

The team conducted a review meeting with officers at the Zilla Panchayat in Hassan on Monday. They instructed the local officers to give priority to conservation of tanks taken up for development under the Amrit Sarovara scheme. They also interacted with farmers and gave them inputs on conserving waterbodies.

Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, ZP CEO Kantaraju, ZP Deputy Secretaries Puneeth, Chandrashekhar and others were present.