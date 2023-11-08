‘Jal Diwali’: MCC holds session for women SHG leaders on water conservation

November 08, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - MYSURU

A day after holding a session at Hongalli water treatment plant near KRS dam for the women leaders of self-help groups (SHGs) of Mysuru city on water conservation and governance, the Mysuru City Corporation on Wednesday, November 8, organised a workshop on “Water for women, women for water” campaign as part of ‘Jal Diwali’, a government of India initiative for spreading awareness on water distribution and its judicious use.

Inaugurating the session in which over 90 women leaders from various self-help groups (SHGs) attended on the MCC premises here, Mayor Shivakumar said the importance of water needs to be understood and spoke on how everybody can together save water. The judicious use of water is the need of the hour and therefore, the Union Government organised the campaign, he said.

On the occasion, the participants took oath on making efforts for conserving water. MCC Commissioner Ashad-Ur Rahman Sharif administered the oath. Deputy Mayor Roopa was present.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, MCC Additional Commissioner Roopa gave an overview of the campaign and the session the MCC conducted for the women leaders at the water treatment plants, explaining them the processes involved in the distribution of drinking water to the city from the water source – canals, water treatment and other processes engaged in the supply of potable water to the households.

She said a lecture session had been organised on how water can be better managed in households. “The campaign has engaged women since they will be managing the households. They can play an important role in water conservation,” she opined.

The sessions as part of Jal Diwali were being imparted to 90 leaders of women SHGs and they in turn will hold sessions on the same objectives to their colleagues in the coming days, she said, adding that the campaign also aims at developing leadership qualities among women and encourage them to take the lead in helping the authorities in better management of water.

She said the women SHG members will be visiting a water body on Thursday — the concluding day of the campaign — for a cleanliness drive as part of Jal Diwali.

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, as part of “Water for women, women for water” campaign under AMRUT 2.0 in partnership with NULM, has organised Jal Diwali across the country. The campaign was launched on Tuesday and concludes on November 9.

A note issued by the PIB on behalf of the Ministry said the campaign aims to provide a platform for the inclusion of women in water governance. They will get first-hand information about water treatment processes through visits to Water Treatment Plants (WTPs) in their respective cities. They will also learn about the methods adopted in the distribution of safe and clean drinking water to the households.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.