‘Jal Diwali’ highlights inclusion of women in water governance

November 07, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - MYSURU

‘Jal Diwali’ – water for women, women for water campaign – was held at the Hongalli water treatment plant near Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir near here on Tuesday.

The woman leaders of nearly 90 self-help groups from the city visited the plant to understand the functioning of the water treatment plant and water distribution to the city.

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, as part of “Water for women, women for water” campaign under AMRUT in partnership with NULM, has organised Jal Diwali across the country. The campaign was launched on Tuesday and concludes on November 9.

The programme at Hongalli was organised by the Mysore City Corporation that distributes water to the city.

Mysore City Corporation Additional Commissioner Roopa and KUWS and DB Executive Engineer Asif Khaleel explained to the SHG members about the process involved in water treatment and distribution – from drawing water from the canals to the distribution to the Central Storage Reservoir from the Hongalli plant. The drinking water is later distributed to various parts of the city.

A note issued by the PIB on behalf of the Ministry said the campaign aims to provide a platform for inclusion of women in water governance. They will get first-hand information about water treatment processes through visits to Water Treatment Plants (WTPs) in their respective cities. They will also learn about the methods adopted in the distribution of safe and clean drinking water to the households.

