Jairam Ramesh meets Congress leaders

Congress leader and former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh called on KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah in the city on Thursday. The party is expected to field Mr. Ramesh from the State in the Rajya Sabha election.

During the meeting with Mr. Shivakumar and Mr. Siddaramaiah, Mr. Ramesh is said to have discussed political developments in the party.