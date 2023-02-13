ADVERTISEMENT

Jairam Ramesh criticises govt. for VISP closure

February 13, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Hassan:

The Hindu Bureau

Jairam Ramesh, a Congress member in the Rajya Sabha, has criticised the Union government for initiating the closure of VISP, citing the non-availability of a captive iron ore source as one of the reasons. He wondered why SAIL could not get the captive iron ore source when many private steel companies could.

In his tweet, on Monday, Mr. Ramesh said, “Today in RS, govt admitted that the VISP of SAIL at Bhadravati in Karnataka is being closed. One reason given is the plant doesn’t have a captive iron ore source in Karnataka. It’s amazing that private steel companies have mines in the state, but not SAIL”.

Further, he said, “This is despite Bhadravati being less than 250 kms away from Ballari. In fact, mining was allocated in October 2011, but the Modi Sarkar did nothing”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US