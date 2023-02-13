Jairam Ramesh criticises govt. for VISP closure

February 13, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Hassan:

Jairam Ramesh, a Congress member in the Rajya Sabha, has criticised the Union government for initiating the closure of VISP, citing the non-availability of a captive iron ore source as one of the reasons. He wondered why SAIL could not get the captive iron ore source when many private steel companies could.

In his tweet, on Monday, Mr. Ramesh said, “Today in RS, govt admitted that the VISP of SAIL at Bhadravati in Karnataka is being closed. One reason given is the plant doesn’t have a captive iron ore source in Karnataka. It’s amazing that private steel companies have mines in the state, but not SAIL”.

Further, he said, “This is despite Bhadravati being less than 250 kms away from Ballari. In fact, mining was allocated in October 2011, but the Modi Sarkar did nothing”.