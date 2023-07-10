Jains take out protest march in several districts condemning the brutal murder of monk

July 10, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Condemning the brutal murder of Jain monk Sri Kamakumar Nandi Maharaj in Belagavi district, members of the Jain community took out a protest march and staged a demonstration in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Dharwad on Monday.

Scores of members of the community marched from Kadapa Maidan to the Deputy Commissioner’s office covering the thoroughfares of the city. On reaching the Deputy Commissioner’s office, the protestors staged a demonstration and sought stringent punishment to all those involved in the brutal murder of the Jain monk.

Addressing the protestors, Shivaleela Kulkarni, wife of MLA Vinay Kulkarni, strongly condemned the incident and said that the State government will be urged to take the requisite steps to ensure stringent punishment to the guilty.

Jain leader Ajit Prasad of SDME Society said that members of the Jain community are a minority among the minorities and never even hurt a single insect.

However, it is shocking to know that a Jain monk has been killed in such a brutal manner and it is a disgrace to civil society. The government should ensure stringent punishment to the guilty, he said.

Leaders from the Jain community Datta Dorle, Shantinath Dibbad, Parshwanath Shetti, Ashok Balikari, Mahaveer Upadhyay, Vijay Kurakuri and others led the protest and sought stringent action in the case.

Subsequently, the protestors submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister to Deputy Commissioner Gurudutt Hegde and urged the State government to provide protection to Jain monks and to the community.

In Davangere

Seeking stringent punishment to those involved in the murder of the Jain monk in Belagavi district, members of the Jain community took out a silent protest march in Davangere on Monday. The protest march began from the Jain Mandir in Davangere and concluded at the Deputy Commissioner’s office there.

During the agitation held under the aegis of Mahaveer Sangha and led by Sunilkumar D. Ajit, Sudarshan, Dhanyakumar, Komal Jain and others, a memorandum was submitted to the government through the district administration seeking capital punishment to the guilty.

Similar protests were organised in various districts of North Karnataka.

