Jains take out huge procession in Chikkodi in protest against the murder of monk

July 10, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Members of some Jain organisations staged protests in Belagavi and Chikkodi on Monday, condemning the murder of Sri Acharya Kamakumar Nandi of Hirekodi Ashram and demanded that the offenders be given capital punishment.

A huge procession was taken out in Chikkodi by protestors. They raised slogans in favour of the dead seer. They sought protection to monks and their property.

In Belagavi, the protestors walked to the Deputy Commissioner’s office and submitted a memorandum. They said that the crime was heinous and the perpetrators should be punished heavily. They demanded that the police take the necessary steps to get punishment for the accused in the case. “And, all precautions should be taken to provide security to all seers,” they said.

Community leaders Ajit Kumar, B.S. Sunil Kumar, Sudarshan Kumar, Nemiraj, Takappa, Jinadatta and others were present.

Additional Director-General of Police R. Hitendra visited the Nandi Ashram in Hirekodi in Belagavi district, where the seer lived for the last 15 years. He spoke to police officers and others in the village.

Inspector-General of Police Vikas Kumar Vikash, Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patil and other officers were present.

