Jains stage protest against move to make Sammed Shikharji a tourist spot

December 23, 2022 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - YADGIR

Opposing the government decision to declare Sammed Shikharji (Parshwanath Parwath) located in Giridih district in Jharkhand as an eco-tourism spot, members of the Jain community staged a protest at Saidapur in Yadgir district on Thursday.

The former Zilla Panchayat Vice-President Shrenik Kumar Dokha, who led the protest at Saidapur, said that the Jharkhand government has decided to promote religious tourism at Parasnath Hills, the region revered as Jain pilgrimage centre where 20 of the 24 Tirthankars have attained salvation. Declaring the pilgrimage centre as a tourism spot will damage the very sanctity of Sammed Shikarji, he said.

“It is an important holy place for the Jain community in India. But unfortunately, the Jharkhand government has declared it a tourist place. This will allow tourists to visit the holy place for fun and entertainment and that will disturb the holiness of the place. Therefore, we appeal to the government to withdraw the decision immediately and ensure that the environment of the holy place is not disturbed by tourists,” Mr. Dokha said.

Later, the protestors submitted a memorandum addressed to the President and the Prime Minister, to the local authorities.

Yogesh Kumar Dokha, Satish Kumar Dokha, Anand Kumar Dokha, Dilip Kumar Shah, Kiran Kumar Shah, Hirachand, Sheetal Kumar Dokha, Rakhesh Kumar Dokha, Mahipal Reddy Duppalli, Neelakantha Reddy and others were present.