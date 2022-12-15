Jain seer’s 100th book to be released on Sunday

December 15, 2022 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Hubballi will witness a mega literary event on Sunday organised for the first time by the Jain community to mark the publication and release of the 100th book written by Jain Acharya Ajitshekhar Surishwar.

The book, “Refresh Your Mind”, has been written in five languages, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu and English, and after the launch, an online contest will be held in the subsequent days.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Thursday, Jain Acharya Ajtshekhar Surishwar said that his 100th book is not about Jain philosophy but about the ways to fight modern day problems such as anxiety, depression and work pressure.

“The book contains 24 chapters, one each on modern day mental health issues faced by people, especially the youths. In each chapter, a problem is dealt with in detail, including the reasons for the problem and the solutions to it,” he said.

President of Sri Ajit Sahitya Mahotsava Committee Bhavarlal Jain said that the English and Kananda versions of the book will be released at 10 a.m. on Sunday at the huge pandal erected at Jain Colony on Kusugal Road.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Minister from Maharashtra Mangalprabhat Lodha, the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, Ministers C.C. Patil and Shankar Patil Munenakoppa and others will be the chief guests.

Member of the committee and chartered accountant Bharat Bhandari said that a procession of all the 99 books written by the acharya will be taken to the event venue on December 17 and the books will be kept on display and also, for sale.

Acharya Mantrashekhar Vijay said that after the release of book, the committee will organise an online quiz on February 3, 4 and 5 and the winners will get cash prize. The idea is to encourage more people to read the book and resolve their problems, he said.

Acharya Vimalbodhi Surishwar and members of the committee were present.