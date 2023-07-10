ADVERTISEMENT

Jain seer to forgive those who killed monk in Karnataka

July 10, 2023 03:10 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Sri Gunadhar Nandi maharaj, who had earlier threatened to fast unto death seeking justice, said that being a follower of non-violence, he would pardon the culprits

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara (right) called on Jain seer Sri Gunadhar Nandi maharaj (centre) at Varur, near Hubballi, on July 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Jain Sri Gunadhar Nandi maharaj, who had expressed dismay over State Government’s response to the murder of Jain monk Sri Kamakumar Nandi maharaj in Belagavi district and threatened to launch a fast unto death seeking justice, on Monday said that, being follower of non-violence, he would pardon those who killed the monk.

Speaking to mediapersons after meeting Home Minister G. Parameshwara at his ashram at Varur, on the outskirts of Hubballi, on Monday July 10, Sri Gunadhar Nandi maharaj said he was withdrawing his decision on fasting unto death in the wake of assurance of justice by Home Minister G. Parameshwara.

“Irrespective of political parties, all have condemned the brutal killing of the Jain monk. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar too have spoken to me, and assured of requisite action. This will not become a political fight, as all the parties have stood with the community. In fact, all the parties have extended assistance. Mr. Siddaramaiah had extended assistance for laying a road leading to the mutt,” he said.

Believe in non-violence, will forgive culprits

The Jain seer said that, as followers of non-violence, they would not demand stringent punishment to those who carried out the brutal act. “As a follower of non-violence, I forgive those who killed the Jain monk. There should reform themselves,” he said.

Sri Gunadhar Nandi maharaj, who became emotional during the media conference, thanked people for the support extended to him and the community after the ghastly incident. “Various seers, including the Panchacharyas, Muslim religious heads, political leaders, including former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, and others, have expressed solidarity,” he said.

The seer said that he would apologise to those whom he had hurt by his emotional outburst in the aftermath of the murder.

He said he had presented the community’s demands, including setting up of Jain development corporation, to the Minister, and has faith in the Minister promise to fulfil them.

