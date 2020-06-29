Jain scholar passes away

Writer and Jain scholar Ananth Rao Bhosge passed away at Shedbal village in Belagavi district on Monday.
The retired teacher was 96. He had adopted the ‘Sallekhana Vrata’ ritual as per Jain traditions for 49 days now. He had gradually reduced food intake and shifted to coconut water. For the last few days, he lived on water alone. His end came amid family and friends. His son Kuntinath performed the last rites in Shedbal village.
Mr. Bhosge had participated in the freedom movement and had remained a Khadi activist all his life. He had met Mahatma Gandhi as a child of 10 years at Shedbal railway station.
He has written several poems and biographies in Kannada.
Death is celebrated in Jainism as Mrutyu Mahotsava and Sallekhana Vrata is sacred because it leads to this celebration, says Devendrappa Akki, Jain scholar.
The Sallekhana ritual is usually taken up by monks known as munis. However, there is no bar on any Shravaka or a married person taking up the ritual. Mr. Bhosge has inspired many to live a life of simplicity and piety, Dr. Akki said.
