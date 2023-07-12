Jain organisations stage protest in Mysuru over murder of monk

July 12, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - MYSURU

Various Jain organisations came together to hold a protest and take out a silent rally in Mysuru on Wednesday to condemn the murder of Jain monk Sri Kamakumar Nandi Maharaj in Belagavi district recently.

The members gathered at Gandhi Square, where they staged a silent demonstration, holding placards to condemn the incident.

Later, they dispersed and gathered near Gopala Gowda Hospital in Nazarbad and proceeded to the new Deputy Commissioner’s office in Siddhartha Nagar in the city, where a memorandum addressed to Home Minister G. Parameshwara was submitted to the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru Kavita Rajaram.

ADVERTISEMENT

The memorandum sought a detailed investigation into the murder while demanding punishment to the guilty. The memorandum urged the State government to ensure that such incidents do not recur as Jains were a peaceful community, imparting non-violence to the world.

The death of the monk was a huge loss to the community, said the leaders of the Jain community.

Members of Sri Digambar Jain Samaj, Sri Shwethambar Jain Samaj, Shree Jain Terapanth Yuvak Mandal, Sthanakavasi Mandir Margi, and other organisations were part of the demonstration.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.