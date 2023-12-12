Jain monks have taken up important initiatives in furtherance of social service, says Governor Gehlot

December 12, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Belagavi

Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot participated in the 2,550th Nirvana Mahotsav of 1,008th Lord Sri Mahavira, the 92nd birth anniversary of Pujya Acharyaratna Sri 108 Bahubali Muni Maharaja and the 25th Deeksha Mahotsava organised at Sri Siddhasen Research Foundation in Belagavi on Tuesday.

He spoke about the significance of Mahavira, the 24th Tirthankara of Jains, as an icon of non-violence, embodying a life of sacrifice and penance.

He lauded the immortal message of Mahavira, Live and let live.

He highlighted the Jain community’s commitment to various social, religious, cultural, ethical and charitable endeavours, alongside the focus on humanitarian service.

He commended the achievements of Siddhasen. Mr. Gehlot acknowledged his contribution in social, religious, spiritual, educational and medical fields, including the renovation of pilgrimage sites and construction of temples.

The seer took up important initiatives in public welfare, including the establishment of a spiritual research foundation and various facilities such as a big temple, food for the needy, gurukula, old age home, cowshed and a free hospital.

He stressed on the transformative power of adhering to religious principles, leading to a compassionate heart that fosters feelings of pity and forgiveness, ultimately promoting love and the desire to alleviate the suffering of others.

He spoke of the crucial role of religion in organizing society, influencing individuals, both religiously and spiritually, and fostering unity within society. In the context of the increasing global temperature, Mr. Gehlot called for collective efforts to prioritize environmental protection, underscoring the importance of conservation of natural resources for the well-being of future generations.

Sri Acharya Lokesh Muni, Minister for Women and Child Welfare Lakshmi Hebbalkar and others were present.