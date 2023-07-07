Jain monk murdered

July 07, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - Belagavi

Sri Acharya Kamakumara Nandi Maharaj, a Jain monk and the head of the Acharya Kamakumara Nandi Charitable trust of Hirekodi village near Chikkodi in Belagavi district, has been allegedly murdered. Police suspect that a long-pending financial dispute is the reason behind the crime.

Earlier, his devotees had complained to the police that he had been missing since Thursday. Bheemappa Ugare, chairman of the trust, had registered a complaint after searching for the seer for a day.

The police have picked up some persons for questioning. The body is yet to be found, Deputy SP Basavaraj Yeligar said.