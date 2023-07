July 17, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Belagavi

A local court has remanded the two men accused of killing Jain monk Sri Kamakumar Nandi Maharaj to five days in judicial custody.

On Monday, Chikkodi Police produced Narayan Mali and Hasan Dayalat before Magistrate Chidanand Badiger who issued the orders of remand till July 21.

The police then shifted the accused to the Hindalga Central Prison.

Circle Inspector of Police R.R. Patil and other officers were present.