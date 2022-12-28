ADVERTISEMENT

Jain leader from Belagavi on National Minority Commission

December 28, 2022 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Belagavi

Vinod Doddannanavar manages education institutions

The Hindu Bureau

Vinod Doddanavar, a leader of the Jain community from Belagavi, has been nominated as a member of the Panel of Community Leaders of the National Commission for Minorities. The committee is mandated to advice the Centre on issues related to minorities.

Mr. Doddannanavar is a member of the Managing Committee of the Bharatesh Education Trust in Belagavi, that runs a chain of schools and colleges. He is the president of the Karnataka Private Homeopathic Medical College Management Association.

A heritage enthusiast, he has served as an office bearer of INTACH in Belagavi. He has contributed funds to the reconstruction of Jain temples in Karnataka and Maharashtra and surrounding areas and supervised the process.

He has served as a secretary of the Bahubali Mahamastakabhisheka ceremony in Shravanabelagola in 2018.

